Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown, Round 1: Way Huge Swollen Pickle Jumbo Fuzz Vs. Way Huge Angry Troll Boost

It's time to compare the mettle of Jim Dunlop pedals!

In GuitarWorld.com's latest readers poll — the first annual Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown — we're pitting Dunlop, MXR and Way Huge pedals against each other in a no-holds-barred shootout.

Yes, we're pulling out all the stomps! Thirty-two stompboxes will go head to head — or toe to toe, if you prefer — culminating with the crowning of the king of Dunlop pedals.

You can check out the beginning bracket — with all 32 competing pedals — in the Scribd.com window below (Be sure to click on the "full screen" button in the lower-right-hand corner to expand the bracket).

The bracket will be updated after every matchup, and matchups will take place pretty much every day. Each competing pedal will accompanied by a demo video created by the Jim Dunlop company, and you'll always find a photo gallery of the competing pedals at the bottom of each matchup.

Today's Matchup

In today's matchup, the Way Huge Swollen Pickle Jumbo Fuzz goes foot to foot against the Way Huge Angry Troll Boost pedal. Start voting below!

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS: Yesterday, the Dunlop Joe Bonamassa Signature Cry Baby (50.67 percent) just barely defeated the Dunlop Jerry Cantrell Signature Cry Baby (49.33 percent) and advanced to the next round! To see all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

Meet the Combatants

Way Huge Swollen Pickle Jumbo Fuzz

The most sought after and corpulent Way Huge pedal is back! The Swollen Pickle MkII surrenders super high-gain fuzz with copious amounts of smooth low-end to all who dare plug into it. With a twist of the Sustain control, you’re taken from mild crunch to Armageddon! The Filter control retains its trademark insane range of heavily band-pass-filtered tones, distinguished by remarkable girth and sizzle, and the Loudness puts out enough volume to clobber any amp!

Newly added features include a tone stack Scoop control that elicits classic Swollen Pickle mid-scoop or a flat mid-frequency sweep, and a Crunch knob to adjust the compression intensity of the fuzz. Finally, under the hood, the Swollen Pickle MkII has two internal mini controls; Voice sets the intensity of the external scoop control from light to heavy mid cut, and Clip varies between two sets of clipping diodes for smooth or opened fuzz sustain.

Way Huge Angry Troll Boost

The mighty Angry Troll from Way Huge Electronics serves up gorgeous portions of volume and gain to pummel the input of your amp with up to +50dB of gain. It adds bite and punch while transforming your mild mannered tone into a beastly sonic onslaught! The Angry Troll’s two controls interact like a vintage mic pre amp.

The Anger knob—a rotary switch with six Fists of Fury positions—adjusts the amount of gain created by the Troll’s op-amp, while the Volume knob regulates the overall output level. High grade components are used for a precisely tuned circuit that works like an extension of your amp. Another tone monster from the mind of Mr. Huge! · Delivers up to +50dB of boost · Precisely tuned to work like an extension of your amp · Adds a little dirt at higher settings · Heavy duty foot switch with quiet relay based true bypass · High grade components for low noise operation

Voting Closed!

The Way Huge Angry Troll Boost (53.09 percent) just barely defeated the Way Huge Swollen Pickle Jumbo Fuzz (46.91 percent) and advanced to the next round! To see the current matchup and all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

