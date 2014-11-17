Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown, Round 2: Way Huge Angry Troll Boost Vs. Dunlop Fuzz Face Mini Silicon

GuitarWorld.com's latest readers poll—the first annual Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown—has reached Round 2!

For the past month, we've been pitting Dunlop, MXR and Way Huge pedals against each other in a no-holds-barred shootout. Now the competition is guaranteed to get even tougher.

Therefore, we're pulling out all the stomps! Sixteen stompboxes will go head to head — or toe to toe, if you prefer — leading up to the king of Dunlop/MXR/Way Huge pedals.

You can check out the current bracket — with all 32 competing pedals that starting things off in Round 1 — in the Scribd.com window below (Be sure to click on the "full screen" button in the lower-right-hand corner to expand the bracket).

The bracket is updated after (almost) every matchup, and matchups will take place pretty much every day, excluding weekends. Each competing pedal will accompanied by a demo video created by the Jim Dunlop company, and you'll always find a photo gallery of the competing pedals at the bottom of each matchup.

Today's Matchup

In today's matchup, the Way Huge WHE 101 Angry Troll Boost goes foot to foot against the Dunlop FFM1 Fuzz Face Mini Silicon. Start voting below!

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS: Yesterday, the MXR M101 Phase 90 (60.68 percent) destroyed the MXR M68 Uni-Vibe Chorus/Vibrato (39.32 percent) to advance to the next round! To see all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

Meet the Combatants

Way Huge Angry Troll Boost

The mighty Angry Troll from Way Huge Electronics serves up gorgeous portions of volume and gain to pummel the input of your amp with up to +50dB of gain. It adds bite and punch while transforming your mild mannered tone into a beastly sonic onslaught! The Angry Troll’s two controls interact like a vintage mic pre amp.

The Anger knob—a rotary switch with six Fists of Fury positions—adjusts the amount of gain created by the Troll’s op-amp, while the Volume knob regulates the overall output level. High grade components are used for a precisely tuned circuit that works like an extension of your amp. Another tone monster from the mind of Mr. Huge! · Delivers up to +50dB of boost · Precisely tuned to work like an extension of your amp · Adds a little dirt at higher settings · Heavy duty foot switch with quiet relay based true bypass · High grade components for low noise operation

Dunlop FFM1 Fuzz Face Mini Silicon

The Fuzz Face Mini Distortion line features legendary Fuzz Face tones in smaller, more pedalboard-friendly housings with several modern appointments: a bright status LED, an AC power jack and a convenient battery door. As with the original models, Fuzz Face Minis feature true bypass switching.

The FFM1 Silicon Fuzz Face Mini Distortion is spec’d from a 1970 Fuzz Face in our own collection prized for its bright and aggressive Fuzz Face sound delivered by its matched BC108 silicon transistors.

Voting Closed!

the Way Huge WHE 101 Angry Troll Boost (55.15 percent) destroyed the Dunlop FFM1 Fuzz Face Mini Silicon (44.85 percent) to advance to the next round! To see the current matchup and all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

