Kemper Releases Free Ton(e)hammer Rig Pack for the Kemper Profiler

Kemper recently released the Ton(e)hammer Rig Pack for the Kemper Profiler.

This new free Rig Pack for all owners of the acclaimed Kemper Profiler features 50 profiles of the most sought-after guitar amps for metal and rock.

All the amps were profiled utilizing the direct profiling method that captures the sonic behavior of the amp and the cabinet independently.

Here is the list of the profiled amplifiers:

Mesa Boogie Dual Rectifier - 1992 Rev F

Diezel Hagen

Diezel VH4 EL34

Mesa Boogie Dual Rectifier Solo Head

Diezel Herbert Mk1 EL34

Engl Extreme Agression

EVH 5150III 50 Watt

Marshall JCM800 KK

Laney Ironheart 60

Marshall DSL100H

Peavey 6534+

PRS Archon 100

Marshall MR2555X Silver Jubilee Reissue

Soldano Hot Rod 50+

Suhr Badger 35

Engl Invader 150 EL34

Marshall JCM800 2205

Marshall JVM410

Laboga Mr. Hector MK2

Peavey Triple XXX

Orange Rockerverb 50 MK3

Randall V2

Randall Diavlo RD45

Mesa Royal Atlantic RA-100

Marshall AFD100 Slash Signature

To find out more, visit kemper-amps.com.