Khan Audio Introduces New Pak Guitar Amplifier

Khan Audio has introduced its new Pak amplifier. A vacuum tube guitar amp that can fit in the palm of your hand, the Pak focuses on delivering classic electric guitar tones.

Utilizing a pair of NOS 6AQ5 power pentodes, the Khan Pak delivers all the rich tones, overdrive and feel of a real vacuum tube guitar amplifier. Single and Dual channel versions are also available.

Other features include:

2 6AQ5 Power tubes and 2 12AX7 Preamp tubes

18 watts or 10 watts switchable

Gain, Master and 3 band EQ

Buffered effects loop

16 and 8 ohm Impedance selector

Speaker Compensated line out

Internal Load resistor for silent use

Cooling fan with on/off switch

Khan Pak amps will be sold through a select dealer network. USA MAP pricing is $899 for the Single Channel and $1199 for the Dual channel amps.

For more info, stop by khanaudio.com.