Khan Audio Introduces New Pak Guitar Amplifier

Khan Audio has introduced its new Pak amplifier. A vacuum tube guitar amp that can fit in the palm of your hand, the Pak focuses on delivering classic electric guitar tones.
Utilizing a pair of NOS 6AQ5 power pentodes, the Khan Pak delivers all the rich tones, overdrive and feel of a real vacuum tube guitar amplifier. Single and Dual channel versions are also available.
Other features include:
- 2 6AQ5 Power tubes and 2 12AX7 Preamp tubes
- 18 watts or 10 watts switchable
- Gain, Master and 3 band EQ
- Buffered effects loop
- 16 and 8 ohm Impedance selector
- Speaker Compensated line out
- Internal Load resistor for silent use
- Cooling fan with on/off switch
Khan Pak amps will be sold through a select dealer network. USA MAP pricing is $899 for the Single Channel and $1199 for the Dual channel amps.
For more info, stop by khanaudio.com.