Martin Guitar Reveals Three New 16 Series Models

C.F. Martin & Co. will add three new models to the company’s 16 Series, which will be unveiled at the 2017 Winter NAMM Trade Show in Anaheim, California, January 19 to 22.

These new guitars include the D-16E, DC-16E and OMC-16E. All models will include the Fishman Matrix VT Enhance acoustic amplification system.

D-16E

The D-16E is a Dreadnought, with a 000 depth, constructed of a Sitka spruce top and sycamore back and sides. It features silver binding and heelcap, an ebony bridge and a silver bound ebony fingerboard with mother-of-pearl diamonds and squares inlay. A modified low oval neck with a high performance taper make this guitar easy to play up and down the fingerboard. This model is also equipped with Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics. MSRP: $2699.

DC-16E

This acoustic-electric cutaway Dreadnought, with a 000 depth, is crafted with a Sitka spruce top and sycamore back and sides. It features silver binding and heelcap, a multi-stripe orange top inlay and rosette, an ebony bridge, a silver bound ebony fingerboard with mother-of-pearl diamonds and squares inlay and Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics. This is a great all-around guitar for players of any style. MSRP: $2899.

OMC-16E

A cutaway Orchestra Model that features a Sitka spruce top paired with cherry back and sides. This FSC Certified model features a modified low oval neck with high performance taper, simple dovetail neck joint, silver binding and heelcap, bone nut and saddle, ebony bridge, a silver bound ebony fingerboard with diamonds and squares inlaid in mother-of-pearl and Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics. A great sounding guitar that has a rich, dense, clean and articulate tone with great sustain and clarity. MSRP: $2899.

Find out more at martinguitar.com/new.