Minus the Bear's David Knudson Demos PRS Sonzera 20 Combo Amp

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

In this new clip, Minus the Bear guitarist David Knudson demos the Sonzera 20-watt combo from PRS Guitars.

Unveiled at the 2017 NAMM Show, the Sonzera line consists of a 50-watt combo, 50-watt head and 20-watt combo. Each model features a clean and lead channel with independent controls for maximum versatility.

With its big, full, 3D clean channel combined with a rich three-spring reverb, the amp produces an abundance of shimmering, "chimey" tones—perfect for Knudson’s unique tapping technique.

Check out the video below, and visit prsguitars.com for more.