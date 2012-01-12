NAMM 2012: DiMarzio and Lamb of God Guitarist Mark Morton Announce Signature "Dominion" Model Pickups

Craving that elusive Lamb of God tone? Well, you're in luck!

Next week at the Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California, DiMarzio will officially launch the Mark Morton "Dominion" signature model pickup, which will be available in bridge and neck models.

"This pickup completes the circle for me ... it's the missing link in my search for THE SOUND," says Morton of his new signature pickup. "The clean tones are like bells and pianos... simply gorgeous. The rhythms are the perfect balance of cream and crush. There’s such a unique character to the saturation... it’s thick and massive, but equally accurate and concise. The gain structure is super tight without sacrificing body and depth, and the lead tones are absolutely scorching. It's got all of the sear, slice and sustain you could ever ask for. Can you tell that I'm in love?!"

You can get more info on the pickups here (bridge) and here (neck).

Lamb of God will release their seventh studio album, Resolution, on January 24.