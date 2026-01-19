“James Hetfield picked up the phone saying, ‘Have you tried an ESP?’” ESP unveils Joe Duplantier’s eagerly awaited signature guitar in time for NAMM 2026

NAMM 2026: ESP has finally unveiled its long-awaited Joe Duplantier signature guitar, which arrives almost 18 months after the company announced the signing of the Gojira guitar juggernaut.

In the summer of 2024, Duplantier and his bandmates set the global stage ablaze when he became the unexpected star of the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, during which he wielded a mysterious custom ESP.

It sparked intense speculation, with many observers theorising that Duplantier had signed with another guitar company after he ditched his usual Charvel signature for a decked-out, chrome-plated XJ-1.

The speculation was put to bed shortly after, with ESP officially announcing Duplantier as a signature artist in August. It was a short announcement, and though there was no explicit mention of a signature guitar, everyone knew it would only be a matter of time before a Duplantier model came about.

(Image credit: ESP)

Well, it’s taken its time – and, strangely, ESP isn’t exactly screaming from the rooftops about the new six-string – but Duplantier’s first model with the brand has finally landed.

Hidden stealthily among ESP’s avalanche of new-for-2026 releases is the JD-1 – a single-pickup, Silverburst LTD offset built for the Gojira man, which has been rather quietly rolled out.

Despite the humble release, this is a big deal, and dare we say one of the hottest metal guitar launches for quite some time. Not only is it the first ESP signature for the Gojira maestro, it’s also another example of a heavy guitar titan leaning into the ‘heavy metal offset’ trend.

The JD-1 features a single humbucker design as per the Olympics custom guitar, recruiting a DiMarzio JD Fortitude. Though not confirmed (few details are available) this looks like it could be a Duplantier-approved spin-off of the OG Fortitude humbucker.

Elsewhere, there’s a Hipshot Tone-A-Matic bridge and Stopbar-style tailpiece – as opposed to the EverTune bridge of the custom model – as well as a GraphTech TUSQ nut, 22 stainless steel frets and a sole volume knob. And doesn't that black anodized scratchplate look sweet?

(Image credit: ESP)

Core ingredients include a mahogany body, three-piece roasted maple neck and Macassar ebony fretboard, which has a 13.7” radius.

One of the biggest twists here, though, is that body shape. It takes cues from the flagship XJ offset, yes, but Duplantier has given it some subtle modifications, including a slight PRS-esque bevel on the lower cutaway. It might just be our eyes, or a trick of the light, but that upper cutaway looks a tad pointier, too.

Speaking about his switch to ESP last year, Duplantier told Guitar World that the move came about after James Hetfield personally linked him with the company.

“At the end of the day, from Fender to Gibson, I just love guitars,” he said at the time. “I’ve actually had a relationship with ESP for years. Hetfield personally hooked me up with them back in the day. He actually picked up the phone saying, ‘Dude, have you tried an ESP?’

“I just wanted to experiment in other fields,” he divulges. “It feels like I’m expanding and ESP has a lot to offer. I’m not cheating on anyone, I want all the instruments!”

The JD-1 will be available for $1,799 when it launches later this year.

Head over to ESP Guitars for more.