“Experience the dynamic sensation of an amp moving air”: Blackstar takes on the Fender Tone Master Pro, unveiling a high-powered floor modeler series with “insane versatility”

NAMM 2026: British amp builders Blackstar has followed in the footsteps of Fender in transitioning into the amp modeler market with a series of “advanced DSP” pedals under the ID:X Digital Floorboard banner. And it reckons they’ve got “insane versatility” while remaining affordable.

Like the Fender Tone Master Pro and its dizzying array of competitors, it looks to pack amps and effects into a travel-friendly unit, with the promise of capturing the “true behavior and musical response of tube amplifiers rather than simply recreating their sound.”

Considering just how well modelers are currently out-selling traditional tube amps – as per Reverb’s yearly sales reports – it’s no surprise to see Blackstar, backed by the likes of Phil Collen, Jared James Nichols, and Neal Schon, make the pivot. Still, it isn’t doing things by halves.

Tailored for electric guitar, acoustics, and bass, all the same, the series is powered by “a high-performance modelling platform” which seemingly focuses on quality over quantity.

Rather than offering players more amps than even Joe Bonamassa could handle, it serves up 12 electric guitar amps, three bass models, and two acoustic voices, all of which benefit from Blackstar’s famed ISF tone shaping feature, for a dialable British/American tonality.

There’s also the ability to select from EL84, EL34, and 6L6 power-valve responses “to recreate the feel of different tube architectures under the fingers.”

It could be perceived cynically that the amp count is far lower than, say, a Quad Cortex, but these modelers could also be seen as well-equipped amp-in-a-box pedals, prioritizing realism over anything else, which is an interesting move in the face of mounting competition.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Blackstar) (Image credit: Blackstar) (Image credit: Blackstar)

Effects-wise, there are more than 35 of them, taking in overdrives, modulation, delays, and reverbs, of course. But there’s also an exclusive In The Room technology that “allows players to experience the dynamic sensation of an amp moving air” in whatever setting it's used.

CabRig speaker and microphone simulation with room options is fully controllable from the unit itself, and there's space for 99 patches to be saved and recalled at will.

Naturally, too, we’re looking at unbridled connectivity. The ID:X Floor One, the smallest base level mode, offers a compact format with USB-C audio interface capability, MIDI input, XLR outputs, a built-in tuner, streaming input, and headphone connectivity.

Moving up, the ID:X Floor Two throws an expression pedal into the mix, presiding over wah, volume, and other expressive parameters, while the top-of-the-range ID:X Floor Three bolsters that spec list with MIDI in and Thru, an effects loop for wider pedalboard integration, extended switching for patches and effects, and a larger chassis.

And while Neural DSP’s striking new iPhone-meets-modeler, the Quad Cortex mini, has left some bawking at its $1,399 asking price, Blackstar’s alternative is a little more affordable. The ID:X Floor One costs $269.99, with the ID:X Floor Two rising to $319.99, and the ID:X Floor Three capping the lot at $399.99.

All three models support deep software editing and online patch sharing via Blackstar’s free-to-download Architect software.

Check out Blackstar for more info on the new series.