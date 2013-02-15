NAMM 2013 Video: Dean Guitars' Vintage-Inspired Chicago Series

Here's a Guitar World video from the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, which took place January 24 to 27 in Anaheim, California.

During the gear- and rain-filled weekend, we paid a visit to the gang at the Dean Guitars booth to check out some new gear. This video focuses on the company's new Chicago Series of guitars, which harkens back to Dean's late-'70s roots. The series includes vintage designs and colors.

For more about Dean Guitars, head to deanguitars.com.

Thanks for following along with our NAMM 2013 coverage on Twitter during the NAMM Show! Even though the Winter NAMM Show is over, be sure to follow Guitar World on Twitter right here.

For more GuitarWorld.com NAMM 2013 gear news, visit and bookmark our dedicated NAMM 2013 page here.

[[ Guitar World at NAMM 2013: Gear updates, photo galleries, videos and more! ]]