EMG has announced its new Geezer Butler signature pickups, the EMG GZR-P and EMG GZR-PJ.

In the video below, you can hear Butler discuss how he dials in his classic Black Sabbath tones and more.

The pickups, which will be released soon (Remember, the NAMM Show is next week!), are available for pre-order at emgpickups.com.

For more about EMG, follow the company on Facebook — and be on the lookout for news from the 2014 Winter NAMM Show!