NAMM 2014 Video: Marty Friedman Discusses His New SE Signature Model from PRS Guitars

The Guitar World gang visited the PRS Guitars booth at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

We got the low-down on several new models, including the expanded S2 Series — and, of course, the new Marty Friedman SE signature model.

Below, you can check our video, which shows Friedman discussing the new model.

From PRS Guitars:

"Known for his work with Megadeth and Cacophony, Friedman’s career includes 27 gold and platinum records and five Grammy awards. His new SE signature model, a black singlecut with star inlays chosen by Friedman, is also a force to be reckoned with.

"The SE Marty Friedman features a beveled maple top with mahogany back, a 25-inch scale length, wide, fat, 22-fret mahogany neck with a rosewood fretboard and star inlays, PRS-designed SE locking tuners and PRS’s adjustable stoptail bridge. SE humbucking treble and bass pickups with volume and tone for each pickup with a three-way toggle switch on the upper bout gives players ultimate versatility and control."

"The PRS Marty Friedman signature model was developed over the course of recording Inferno, my most 'guitar demanding' album yet," Friedman said recently. "Its sound is all over that record. PRS has finally created my ultimate go-to guitar."

Be sure to check out the video (plus a bonus video that shows Friedman using the guitar to perform "Amazing Grace"). For more about the guitar, visit prsguitars.com/semartyfriedman.