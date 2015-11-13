NAMM 2016: Epiphone Introduces Jeff Waters Annihilation-II Flying-V Guitar

Epiphone has introduced the Jeff Waters Annihilation-II Flying-V Outfit, Waters' second signature model with Epiphone.

The new guitar features a custom Annihilation Red gloss color finish designed by Waters and is powered by Epiphone ProBucker humbucker pickups. The Annihilation-II also comes with a custom Phenolic fingerboard, KillPot switch, Grover Rotomatic machine heads and a custom-fitted gig bag.

Waters is not only revered for his work with Annihilator, but also is known around the world for his guitar clinics, which are standing-room-only events attended by pros and pros-at-heart.

“The Annihilation-II Flying-V Outfit is exactly what I envisioned,” Waters says. “I wanted a guitar that most hard rock and metal players could afford with killer, versatile pickups, a nice finish and a setup to play either tight heavy rhythms or fast screaming solos I can proudly put my name on!”

The Annihilation-II Flying-V Outfit was designed by Waters with Epiphone’s luthiers at the “House of Stathopoulo” headquarters in Nashville. The Annihilation-II Flying-V Outfit is an updated version of the first Waters signature Flying-V that set new standards for speed and sound and has been Jeff’s go-to guitar for hundreds of concerts and clinics around the world.

“Jeff’s stunning combination of speed and finesse have made him one of the most admired guitarists of his generation,” said Epiphone President Jim Rosenberg. “We at Epiphone are Jeff’s biggest fans.”

This guitar will be available in December 2015.

For more about this model, visit its page on epiphone.com.