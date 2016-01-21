NAMM 2016: Jackson Guitars Releases New Shape, the Monarkh

Since the development of the Concorde in 1980 Jackson has dominated the metal scene with its iconic and enduring Rhoads, Soloist, King V, Kelly and Dinky shaped high-performance guitars.

Now the original gods of metal bring yet another new shape with the release of the Jackson Monarkh, sporting classic single cutaway style and comfort.

Available in Pro Series, X Series and JS Series variants and multiple finishes, the Monarkh models are riffing machines packed with tonal variety and terrific features.

Brimming with technology and style, the Jackson Pro Monarkh SC features mahogany bodies with arched maple tops, set-neck construction, 24.75” scale, one-piece maple necks with scarf joint and graphite reinforcement, 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboards with 22 jumbo frets, Seymour Duncan Blackouts active humbucking pickups, die-cast locking tuners and Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons. Available in Gloss Black, Silver Burst, Trans Red Burst, Trans Purple Burst and Tobacco Burst.

Offering Jackson’s famous style, sleek comfort and lightning-fast playability, the X Series Monarkh SCX is available in both a 6-string and 7-string model.

Features include mahogany bodies, set-neck construction, 24.75” scale, one-piece maple necks with scarf joint, graphite reinforcement and speed neck profile, 12"-16" compound radius rosewood fingerboards, high output Jackson humbucking pickups, Jackson compensated and adjustable TOM-style bridge and anchored tail piece, one-ply white body binding, 3x3 AT-1 headstock and black Jackson tuning machines. The 6-string SCX model is available in Quicksilver and Satin Black, while the SCX 7 is offered in Gloss Black.

The J Series offers a more affordable version of our single cutaway Monarkh, yet still with cutting-edge features including a poplar body, bolt-on body construction, 24.75” scale, one-piece maple necks with scarf joint, graphite reinforcement and 22 jumbo frets, 12"-16" compound radius rosewood fingerboards, high output Jackson humbucking pickups, Jackson compound radius compensated bridges and 3x3 AT-1 headstock. The JS22 Monarkh is offered in Satin Black, Snow White, Trans Black and Trans Red.

For more information, go to jacksonguitars.com.