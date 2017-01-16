NAMM 2017: Breedlove Guitars Unveils Stage Exotic Series

(Image credit: Breedlove)

Breedlove Guitars proudly announces the Breedlove Stage Exotic Series. Including three stage-ready, Concert guitars, the series features all solid exotic woods, LR Baggs Stage Pro workshop-installed electronics, and fine detail throughout each guitar.

Every model in the Stage Exotic Series features the Breedlove Bridge Truss System to deliver rich tone and note-for-note clarity.

Exquisite cocobolo, ziricote and myrtlewood exotic wood figures are complemented by stunning attention to detail, including: herringbone purfling, a bound fretboard with Stage diamond inlays, a bound headstock with exotic wood overlays, and gold tuners.

The Stage Exotic Series models include:

Stage Exotic Concert CE Sitka Spruce – Cocobolo

Exotic cocobolo with sap wood accents and highly figured grain patterns offers a pleasing aesthetic. Cocobolo is in the same family as Brazilian rosewood, yet significantly denser, enabling it to efficiently project bass tones while delivering Breedlove’s famous warm, embellishing tone. Side-mounted electronics and a built-in tuner simplify adjustments while performing.

Stage Exotic Concert CE Sitka Spruce – Myrtlewood

The myrtlewood in this Exotic Concert—sourced on Oregon’s West Coast—delivers Breedlove’s acclaimed balance in tone. Considered the ideal marriage of rosewood, mahogany and maple, myrtlewood is similar in density to mahogany, but with a broader tonal balance in both bass and treble tones. The figure in the all-solid wood back and sides gives each instrument its own unique look and beauty.

Stage Exotic Concert CE Sitka Spruce – Ziricote

Ziricote is similar to Brazilian rosewood in density and appearance. Highly figured cross grain patterns give each instrument a unique look. Attention to detail in its design, body shape, bracing pattern and neck profile results in an extraordinary, stage-ready guitar.

All Stage Exotic guitars are designed, engineered, and quality-controlled in Bend, Oregon. Each model is fully compliant with CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered species) regulations.

The Breedlove Stage Exotic Series is available now starting at Sell Price $999. To learn more, breedloveguitars.com or visit NAMM Booth# 1701, Hall E.

For all of Guitar World's 2017 Winter NAMM Show coverage, head here.