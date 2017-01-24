NAMM 2017: Gretsch Introduces Players Edition Center Block Models

(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

Gretsch has introduced its Players Edition Broadkaster Center Block models, as well as an additional pair of new Center Block guitars based on its iconic Nashville and Falcon designs. From the company:

Gretsch’s time-honored “Broadkaster” name now adorns the flagship guitars of its center block lineup, crafted for full-spectrum sound at high volume with powerful new U.S.-made Full’Tron pickups and a chambered spruce center block that enhances body resonance for more organic tone and comfortably lighter weight.

The new Players Edition Broadkaster models are available in double-cut or single-cut (Broadkaster Jr.) center block guitars, and include Bigsby or V-Stoptail tailpieces, as well as Flame Maple and Gold Hardware options.

G6609 Players Edition Broadkaster Center Block Double-Cut with V-Stoptail

The G6609 Players Edition Broadkaster Center Block Double-Cut with V-Stoptail comes in handsome Black and Dark Cherry Stain finishes. A pair of new U.S.-made Full’Tron pickups delivers full-spectrum sonic range with a growl unlike any other pickup, in addition to classic Gretsch chime, balance and brilliance with a dash of extra-mid concentration for powering through overdriven and distorted passages at full volume. The studded Adjusto-Matic bridge and Gretsch "V" stoptail deliver even greater sustain and tonal focus.

Premium features include a lightweight chambered spruce center block, lower neck set for greater playing comfort, treble bleed circuit, “no-load” tone control, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors and locking tuners.

G6609TFM Players Edition Broadkaster Center Block Double-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby and Flame Maple

The G6609TFM Players Edition Broadkaster Center Block with String-Thru Bigsby and Flame Maple features a stunning tiger flame maple body with a matching headstock in handsome Dark Cherry Stain and Bourbon Stain finishes. A pair of new U.S.-made Full’Tron pickups delivers full-spectrum sonic range with a growl unlike any other pickup, in addition to classic Gretsch chime, balance and brilliance with a dash of extra-mid concentration for powering through overdriven and distorted passages at full volume.

Premium features include a tiger flame maple top and body with lightweight chambered spruce center block, lower neck set for greater playing comfort, treble bleed circuit, “no-load” tone control, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, studded Adjusto-Matic bridge for pinpoint intonation, Bigsby B7CP String-Thru vibrato tailpiece and locking tuners.

G6609TG Players Edition Broadkaster Center Block Double-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby and Gold Hardware

The G6609TG Players Edition Broadkaster Center Block Double Cut with String-Thru Bigsby and Gold Hardware features a double-cutaway body in handsome Cadillac Green and Vintage White finishes, both with gleaming gold hardware.

A pair of new U.S.-made Full’Tron pickups delivers full-spectrum sonic range with distinctive snarl, in addition to classic Gretsch chime, balance and brilliance with slightly more pronounced mid concentration that brings even more tonal muscle to full-volume playing with overdrive and distortion.

Premium features include a lightweight chambered spruce center block, lower neck set for greater playing comfort, treble bleed circuit, “no-load” tone control, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, studded Adjusto-Matic bridge for pinpoint intonation, Bigsby B7CP String-Thru vibrato tailpiece and locking tuners.

G6659TFM Players Edition Broadkaster Jr. Center Block Single-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby and Flame Maple

For big sound in a small package, the G6659TFM Players Edition Broadkaster Jr. Center Block Single-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby and Flame Maple features a slightly smaller single-cutaway body for greater comfort, tonal focus and feedback resistance, all in stunning tiger flame maple with a matching headstock.

A pair of new U.S.-made Full’Tron pickups delivers full-spectrum sonic range with a growl unlike any other pickup, in addition to classic Gretsch chime, balance and brilliance with a dash of extra-mid concentration for powering through overdriven and distorted passages at full volume.

Premium features include a 14” tiger flame maple body with lightweight chambered spruce center block, lower neck set for greater playing comfort, studded Adjusto-Matic bridge for pinpoint intonation, treble bleed circuit, “no-load” tone control, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, Bigsby B7CP String-Thru vibrato tailpiece and locking tuners.

G6659TG Players Edition Broadkaster Jr. Center Block Single-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby and Gold Hardware

For big sound in a small package, the G6659TG Players Edition Broadkaster Jr. Center Block with Bigsby and Gold Hardware features a slightly smaller single-cutaway body for greater comfort, tonal focus and feedback resistance, all with a matching headstock and gleaming gold hardware.

A pair of new U.S.-made Full’Tron pickups delivers full-spectrum sonic range with a growl unlike any other pickup, in addition to classic Gretsch chime, balance and brilliance with a dash of extra-mid concentration for powering through overdriven and distorted passages at full volume.

Premium features include a 14” maple body with lightweight chambered spruce center block, gold hardware, lower neck set for greater playing comfort, studded Adjusto-Matic bridge for pinpoint intonation, treble bleed circuit, “no-load” tone control, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, Bigsby B7GP String-Thru vibrato tailpiece and locking tuners.

G6620TFM Players Edition Nashville Center Block Double-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby and Flame Maple

For full-throttle Nashville class, the double-cutaway G6620TFM Players Edition Nashville Center Block with Bigsby and Flame Maple nails it with the time-honored Gretsch model’s classic style. That would include a beautiful tiger flame maple top, body and headstock finished in orange stain, with a chambered spruce center block that enhances body resonance for more organic tone and comfortably lighter weight.

Built to perform, its elegant features also include gold hardware, an ebony fingerboard and the classic Gretsch horseshoe headstock inlay. For sonic muscle and finesse, two High-Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups deliver authentic Gretsch power and articulation. Other premium features include a lower neck set for greater playing comfort, studded Adjusto-Matic bridge for pinpoint intonation, treble bleed circuit, “no-load” tone control, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, Bigsby B7GP String-Thru vibrato tailpiece and locking tuners.

G6636T Players Edition Falcon Center Block Double-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby

The G6636T Players Edition Falcon Center Block Double-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby is an innovative new version of the venerable Falcon, with a slightly smaller 16” double-cutaway body and a chambered spruce center block that enhances body resonance for more organic tone and comfortably lighter weight. Built to perform, it rocks dual High-Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups for authentic Gretsch power and articulation, and a host of other classic Falcon design elements.

Other premium features include a gold pickguard, sparkle binding, vertical Gretsch headstock logo, lower neck set for greater playing comfort, studded Adjusto-Matic bridge for pinpoint intonation, treble bleed circuit, “no-load” tone control, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, Bigsby B7GP String-Thru vibrato tailpiece and Grover Imperial locking tuners.For more information, visit gretschguitars.com.