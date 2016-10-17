New 'Guitar Amplifier Encyclopedia' Explores Amplification's Greatest Moments

(Image credit: Allworth Press)

Get ready for a new book that's perfect for guitar-amp fanatics: Brian Tarquin'sGuitar Amplifier Encyclopedia will be published November 1 via Allworth Press.

The book features a forward by Guitar Player magazine's editor in chief, Michael Molenda.

From the publisher:

This book is for fans of guitar amps and the history behind them. Starting with early amp models like the Gibson EH-150 that was first used with Gibson’s EH-150 lap-steel guitar and later the Charlie Christian ES-150 guitar, it then delves into the development of Fender, Vox and Orange amps and goes right up to the modern boutique designers such as Industrial, Dr. Z, Fargen and Fuchs.

Also featured are tube amp classics, including the the Seymour Duncan Convertible head, which was ahead of its time in offering tube-switching before THD Amps existed. Other amp designers profiled include:

• Carvin

• Danelectro/Silvertone

• Engl

• Epiphone

• Premier

• Roland

• Seymour Duncan

• and many more.

Tarquin, an Emmy-winning guitarist, composer and producer, takes on the unique subject matter of the electric guitar's sidekick and partner-in-crime to create this informative and enthralling reference guide. Interviews with various amp makers as well as players, and a foreword by Michael Molenda, will all bring the reader closer to those glowing tubes and tones. Guitar Amplifier Encyclopedia provides an expansive education on all the best amps' every nuance, and how they each changed the history of sound.

Tarquin is the owner of Jungle Room Studios. He has been honored by the SESAC Network Television Performance Award, appeared on the Billboard charts and had several Top 10 Smooth Jazz Radio hits. Tarquin's boutique record label, BHP Music Ltd., released the Guitar Master Series featuring B.B. King, Santana, Jimmy Page, Joe Satriani, Zakk Wylde, Stanley Clarke, Billy Sheehan and Steve Vai. Tarquin is the author of several book, including Guitar Encyclopedia (Allworth Press), winner of the 2014 USA Best Book Awards in the Performing Arts category.

Guitar Amplifier Encyclopedia

Brian Tarquin, Foreward by Michael Molenda

paperback; also available as an eBook

On Sale: November 1, 2016 | ISBN 978-1-62153-499-0 | Price: $19.99