Orange Amplification Launches Three New Amps, New Cabinet

Orange Amplification has launched four new products for 2018, the Brent Hinds Terror, the Crush Mini, The Rocker 15 Terror and the PPC212V.

Mastodon's Brent Hinds with his new Orange signature amplifier. (Image credit: Orange Amplification)

Orange Brent Hinds Terror

Orange's new Brent Hinds Terror—designed in collaboration with Mastodon's guitarist and vocalist—has its own distinctive voice and character, and features styling based on the imagery of Hinds facial tattoo in addition to his signature.

The amp features two channels and a new gain structure. The single-control natural channel has been redesigned to have more bottom-end, while the sensitivity of the new gain structure is far higher compared to previous Terrors, brightening up sound at lower levels and fattening it up the more it is dialed in.

The power switching options of the Brent Hinds Terror offers 0.5, 1, 7 or 15 Watts, making it perfect for bedroom, studio and stage. For the best possible tone and durability, the new amp uses the same beefy transformers as the rest of the Terror family to take advantage of the EL84 output. This gives players warm valve compression and saturation at neighbor-friendly levels.

Orange Crush Mini (Image credit: Orange Amplification)

Orange Crush Mini

The top panel of the Orange Crush Mini has been completely redesigned, bringing in the familiar shape control from its bigger brothers. The gain, shape and volume controls can be used to push the gain stage and create “real” sounding crunch and high gain, while the shape allows you to sculpt thick mids through to scooped metal tones.

The new 8 Ohm Speaker Output of the Crush Mini opens up the amplifier’s capability, allowing it to be plugged into a cabinet. The Headphone Output permits the speaker output to be disengaged, making it a great choice for silent practice. The Crush Mini also features Aux-in, letting users play along to their music, and sees the return of the built-in Chromatic Tuner, making it the perfect portable practice rig.

Orange Rocker 15 Terror (Image credit: Orange Amplification)

Orange Rocker 15 Terror

The Rocker 15 Terror—the head-only version of the Rocker 15 Combo—is the result of a blend of technology and styling from the Rocker 15 Combo and the Terror range of amps. Designed to be versatile, with a straightforward, player friendly layout, the new Rocker 15 is an amplifier comfortable on the stage, in the studio or in the bedroom.

With the Rocker 15 set wide open, smaller venues are comfortably taken care of. The Rocker 15 has a potent delivery which takes full advantage of its EL84 output section. Even when scaling back the power, the amp’s tone stays fat and full, oozing warm valve compression and saturation without disturbing the neighbors.

Orange PPC212V (Image credit: Orange Amplification)

Orange PPC212V

The new PPC212V is Orange’s first vertical cabinet. It combines 15mm Birch Plywood and an open back design to reduce weight, without compromising on tone or durability. The new cabinet uses Celestion Neo Creamback speakers providing a clear and defined sound.

Finished in Orange's livery, the PPC212V is the ideal companion to the Orange Terror range, providing performers with the perfect sounding cabinet whilst having the benefit of a smaller stage footprint. The cab is significantly lighter than the PPC212 and capable of handling up to 120 Watts of power.

For more information on these products, stop by orangeamps.com.