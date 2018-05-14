Parker Fly: Six Things You Didn’t Know About This Unique Production Guitar

Phillip McKnight has taught us five things we didn’t know about the Fender Stratocaster, the Ibanez Tube Screamer, the Gibson SG and the PRS Custom 24.

In this video, he sets his sights on one of the more unusual production guitars ever made: the Parker Fly.

Designed by Ken Parker and Larry Fishman, the Parker Fly was introduced in 1993 and was unique for its use of composite materials and light weight—about four and half pounds. The guitar’s combination of traditional magnetic pickups and piezo-electrics in the bridge allowed players to achieve both electric and impressive acoustic tones. Perhaps most significant to the guitar’s design is the almost complete absence of a neck heel to permit greater ease of access to the uppermost frets.

Check out Phillip’s video to learn six things you probably didn’t know about the Parker Fly. When you’re done, take a look at the other great informative videos on his YouTube channel, many of which we’ve featured here.