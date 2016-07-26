Paul Reed Smith Discusses PRS Guitars McCarty 594

Last month, PRS Guitars hosted its annual "Experience PRS" event in Stevensville, Maryland.

Guitar World was on hand to cover the proceedings, which included getting an eyeful (and earful) of the usual great gear, plus performances by Living Colour and Black Stone Cherry.

During the event, we got a chance to sit down with Paul Reed Smith himself and discuss PRS Guitars' new McCarty 594 model. You can check out our interview in the video below.

For more about the PRS Guitars McCarty 594, visit prsguitars.com.