Photo Gallery: Hot Girls and Guitars — Behind the Scenes at Holiday Review Guide 2012 Photo Shoot

Here's a complete behind-the-scenes photo gallery from our Holiday Review Guide 2012, which is available now at the Guitar World Online Store. It will be available at newsstands on November 22.

The back story: Guitar World's Brad Tolinski, Paul Riario and Jimmy Hubbard recently headed out to West Hollywood's Sunset Strip to assist photographer Travis Shinn -- who is shown in some of these photos -- as he photographed models Jaime Edmondson, Olivia Paige, Heather Rae Young and Hiromi Oshima for the issue.

A few factoids from Riario:

• Olivia took home the Danzig T-shirt.

• A lot of companies were represented (in the holiday guide) this time around.

• The girls had a lot of fun, and I believe Jaime will be talking about the shoot in her blog.

• The girls were a lot of fun, and it was easily the smoothest review guide we've shot thus far.

• No animals were hurt in the making of this shoot.

• There were a lot of wardrobe malfunctions, but we weren't complaining.

Check out the issue now.

Behind-the-scenes photos: Jimmy Hubbard