Photo Gallery: Outtakes from Guitar World's 2013 Review Guide Photo Shoot

We've been saying it for years: We need to shoot the next Review Guide on a beach.

This year, we finally made it happen. With a truck full of the latest gear and some beautiful ladies by our side, we headed west to Malibu for sand, sun and fun. The results can be seen throughout the new 2013 Guitar World Holiday Review Guide — and in the photo-session outtakes below.

The photos feature Playboy Playmates Jessa Hinton, Amanda Cerny and Shelby Chesnes modeling the hottest new guitars, amps and more.

As always, the Review Guide includes reviews of the best guitars, amps, effects and accessories selected from the pages of Guitar World and Guitar Aficionado. So check out the video and photos below — and pick up a copy of the Review Guide.

It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $7.99.

Stay tuned for a behind-the-scenes photo gallery and video this week!

Photo: Travis Shinn