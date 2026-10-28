Positive Grid’s upgraded Spark CAB 2 addresses our only gripe with the original

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Three years after the Spark CAB launched, it’s been refreshed and revised with key new details

Positive Grid Spark CAB 2
(Image credit: Positive Grid)
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Positive Grid has given its flagship FRFR speaker a reboot with the Spark CAB 2 – which potentially resolves the only drawback of the original.

On paper, the powered Full Range, Flat Response speaker – designed to amplify digital amp modelers without extra coloration – still serves up 140 watts of power, offering “ample headroom and room-filling sound”.

So, what’s new? Well, the lightweight cab has had its acoustics completely retuned for better detail and clarity, while the low-end has been tightened so it can handle extended-range guitars and bass with ease. The cab’s conversion stage and gain staging have also been revised for a cleaner sound.

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It’s a major upgrade. In our review of the original, the only thing the Spark CAB lost marks on was the fact it was a little bass-heavy. With a new setup and a refashioned character, this could go a long way to addressing that.

At its heart is a 10” woofer and two 1” tweeters. Connectivity-wise, it has been designed with nearly every type of Spark offering in mind – from the excellent new Spark Pedal to the portable Spark Edge – via dedicated Spark inputs.

There are also combo XLR/TRS inputs and a balanced XLR output, ensuring the party isn’t Spark exclusive. The XLR output can also feed into a PA, and independent volume controls allow player and audience levels to be individually set.

Naturally, there’s a USB-C port, which is handy not just for updates, but it can also power a player’s Spark. DC output is there for powering the Spark 40 and Spark 2.

Positive Grid Spark CAB 2

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

The Positive Grid Spark CAB 2 is available in Black and Pearl colorways, priced at $399 apiece.

Check out Positive Grid for more.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

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