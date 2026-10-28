Positive Grid’s upgraded Spark CAB 2 addresses our only gripe with the original
Three years after the Spark CAB launched, it’s been refreshed and revised with key new details
Positive Grid has given its flagship FRFR speaker a reboot with the Spark CAB 2 – which potentially resolves the only drawback of the original.
On paper, the powered Full Range, Flat Response speaker – designed to amplify digital amp modelers without extra coloration – still serves up 140 watts of power, offering “ample headroom and room-filling sound”.
So, what’s new? Well, the lightweight cab has had its acoustics completely retuned for better detail and clarity, while the low-end has been tightened so it can handle extended-range guitars and bass with ease. The cab’s conversion stage and gain staging have also been revised for a cleaner sound.
It’s a major upgrade. In our review of the original, the only thing the Spark CAB lost marks on was the fact it was a little bass-heavy. With a new setup and a refashioned character, this could go a long way to addressing that.
At its heart is a 10” woofer and two 1” tweeters. Connectivity-wise, it has been designed with nearly every type of Spark offering in mind – from the excellent new Spark Pedal to the portable Spark Edge – via dedicated Spark inputs.
There are also combo XLR/TRS inputs and a balanced XLR output, ensuring the party isn’t Spark exclusive. The XLR output can also feed into a PA, and independent volume controls allow player and audience levels to be individually set.
Naturally, there’s a USB-C port, which is handy not just for updates, but it can also power a player’s Spark. DC output is there for powering the Spark 40 and Spark 2.
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The Positive Grid Spark CAB 2 is available in Black and Pearl colorways, priced at $399 apiece.
Check out Positive Grid for more.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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