This is not a typo – you can save more than $1,000 on a Universal Audio guitar effects bundle in what is hands-down the biggest Black Friday gear deal you’ll come across this year

Six plugins inspired by legendary effects pedals and rack units beloved by the likes of Pink Floyd, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and countless others are included in the absurdly discounted bundle

We’ve seen some red hot Black Friday guitar deals this year, but this discounted Universal UAD bundle from Guitar Center is absolutely absurd. Quite frankly, it borders on the down-right ridiculous: apparently, you can get a whopping 96% off the Universal Audio UAD Guitar FX Software Bundle.

We promise you that isn’t a typo, but if you think that’s a helluva discount already, just wait until you get a load of some of the numbers involved. According to Guitar Center, you can save, erm, $1,195 – yes, one thousand whole dollars – on the bumper bundle, which is currently listed for $49 despite having a regular price of $1,244.

The biggest Black Friday plugin deal of 2024? Most probably. Get a whopping 96% off a bumper plugin pack that features six patches inspired by legendary effects pedals and rack units beloved by the likes of U2, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Red Hot Chili Pepeprs and more. These are all Universal Audio quality, too – and are essential must-haves for any guitarist's home studio set up.

