This is not a typo – you can save more than $1,000 on a Universal Audio guitar effects bundle in what is hands-down the biggest Black Friday gear deal you’ll come across this year

We’ve seen some red hot Black Friday guitar deals this year, but this discounted Universal UAD bundle from Guitar Center is absolutely absurd. Quite frankly, it borders on the down-right ridiculous: apparently, you can get a whopping 96% off the Universal Audio UAD Guitar FX Software Bundle.

We promise you that isn’t a typo, but if you think that’s a helluva discount already, just wait until you get a load of some of the numbers involved. According to Guitar Center, you can save, erm, $1,195 – yes, one thousand whole dollars – on the bumper bundle, which is currently listed for $49 despite having a regular price of $1,244.

Universal Audio UAD Guitar FX Plug-in Bundle: was $1,244, now $49

The biggest Black Friday plugin deal of 2024? Most probably. Get a whopping 96% off a bumper plugin pack that features six patches inspired by legendary effects pedals and rack units beloved by the likes of U2, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Red Hot Chili Pepeprs and more. These are all Universal Audio quality, too – and are essential must-haves for any guitarist's home studio set up.

While we’re slightly suspicious of some of the numbers involved here – we would be surprised if the bundle is actually worth $1,244 at full price, or that it would be flogged at a 96% discount – there’s still no denying that this is still a pretty bonkers deal.

Forget the sensationalist figures involved for a moment and try not to get too distracted by the wild percentages: a Universal Audio UAFX plugin package for just shy of $49 is absolutely stellar value any day of the week.

In this bundle, you get digital emulations of six legendary effects pedals, studio rack units, compressors and more – all of which are essential studio must-haves for any home studio setup.

For $49, you get two chorus patches: one inspired by Boss’ legendary CE-1 – which was championed by the likes of Rush and Red Hot Chili Peppers – and another based on the Roland Dimension D rack unit beloved by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Brian Eno.

Elsewhere, you get a reverb that takes cues from the legendary Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb rack unit, which can be heard on numerous 1980s classics; a Waterfall Rotary Speaker that offers the swirly six-string sounds of The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix; and a Galaxy Tape Echo, which bottles the tape delay tones of the Roland RE-201 to deliver an authentic Pink Floyd, David Bowie and Radiohead vibe.

Oh, and let’s not forget all of the above is apparently more than $1,000 off over at Guitar Center. Will we see a bigger discount this Black Friday weekend? We highly doubt it. In fact, you might as well snap this up just so you can brag to your friends about copping the biggest Black Friday deal out there.

