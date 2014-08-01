Prestige Guitars at 2014 Summer NAMM: Musician Pro — Video

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2014 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

While we were at the show, we stopped by Prestige Guitars' booth. Our visit is chronicled in the video below.

In the clip, we get the lowdown on the particulars of Prestige's Musician Pro hollow-body electric guitar.

Take a look and tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook.