Review: Roland Micro CUBE GX Guitar Amplifier

On June 28, Roland announced the Micro Cube GX guitar amp.

As the replacement for Roland’s successful MICRO CUBE, the MICRO CUBE GX improves on its predecessor in every way, adding a memory function, new amp and effects types, a chromatic tuner and more. i-CUBE LINK opens new opportunities for practice and mobile recording, providing a built-in interface for Apple’s iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

The MICRO CUBE holds the mantle as the most popular battery-powered amp of all time. The MICRO CUBE GX retains the original’s tiny size and huge sound while adding great features and improvements.

Filled with eight of Roland’s renowned COSM amps, the MICRO CUBE GX offers a wide range of versatile tones, from the crystal-clear JC CLEAN to the new EXTREME for in-your-face metal riffs. Five different EFX types include a new HEAVY OCTAVE effect that works great for adding unique, ultra-low power to distorted tones.

Check out our review below.