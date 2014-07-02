SnakePicks: Guitar Picks with Bite — Demo Video

Below, check out a new demo video from the makers of the SnakePick, which Guitar World covered in its February 2013 issue.

The SnakePick was created to shift guitarists’ focus from the pick to their playing. Although you hold it like a normal pick, it holds your finger as well, opening up new possibilities for playing technique, including picking with multiple fingers and allowing you to play with more precise articulation.

The SnakePick is available in different sizes and thickness.

For more about the SnakePick, check out the videos below and visit snakepick.com.