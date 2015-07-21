Summer NAMM 2015 Video: Marshall Handwired Astoria Series Guitar Amps

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2015 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

While we were at the show, we stopped by the Marshall Amplification booth. Our visit is chronicled in the video below.

In the clip, the Marshall crew shows off the the amps in their new Handwired Astoria Series while discussing the amps' sound and attitude.

For more about Marshall, visit marshallamps.com.

