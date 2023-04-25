Best Electro-Harmonix pedals 2023: We breakdown the very best EHX pedals available in all effects categories

Are you seeking to elevate your sound and add some extra flair to your performances? Well, look no further than Electro-Harmonix. With decades of experience in the music industry, Electro-Harmonix has earned a reputation for creating some of the most innovative and high-quality effects pedals on the market – with the best Electro-Harmonix pedals showing up on countless genre-defining classic tracks over the last five decades.

From the fuzz legend that is the Big Muff to the pioneering Memory Man delay, as well as iconic chorus pedals and modern classic pitch shifters, Electro-Harmonix offers a wide range of pedals to suit every style and preference.

In this buyer's guide, we'll take a closer look at some of the best Electro-Harmonix pedals available right now, highlighting their features, benefits, and what makes them stand out from the rest. So whether you're a seasoned pro or a guitarist just finding your feet, read on to discover the perfect Electro-Harmonix pedal to take your music to the next level.

Best Electro-Harmonix pedals: Our top picks

The Big Muff is arguably the most well-known pedal in the extensive EHX line-up and our top pick for those looking to harness the bold, warm and explosive sound of this fuzz classic is the Electro-Harmonix Nano Big Muff Pi (opens in new tab). Utilising the Nano enclosure, this pedal should really be called the Mini Muff, but rest assured, it may not look like the original, but it certainly sounds like it!

Next up is the fabulous Electro-Harmonix Nano Deluxe Memory Man (opens in new tab). The Memory Man is a pedalboard staple for some of the greatest guitarists in the world, and the reasons are obvious. This delay is rich, warm, and insanely musical.

Best Electro-Harmonix pedals: Product guide

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

1. Electro-Harmonix Nano Big Muff Pi Best for fuzz Our expert review: Specifications Controls: Volume, Tone, Sustain Bypass: True bypass Power: 9V Today's Best Deals View at Thomann (opens in new tab) View at Gear 4 Music (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Legendary sound + Smaller format Reasons to avoid - Some prefer Green or Op Amp versions

There are few pedals as iconic as the EHX Big Muff Pi. Loved by everyone from John Frusciante to Kurt Cobain, Jack White, David Gilmour and J Mascis, this pedal has transcended genres and is responsible for some of the greatest guitar tones of all time.

While we absolutely love the original unit we could do without its bulky and pedalboard-consuming case. That's why we've opted to showcase the Nano Big Muff Pi, which delivers the same great sound you've come to expect from the Big Muff, just in a smaller, more pedalboard-friendly format.

If you're looking to add some classic fuzz to your rig, then the Electro-Harmonix Nano Big Muff Pi is a must, in our opinion.

Read our full Electro-Harmonix Nano Big Muff Pi review

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

2. Electro-Harmonix Nano Deluxe Memory Man Best for delay Our expert review: Specifications Controls: Blend, Feedback, Delay, Level, Rate, Depth Bypass: True bypass Power: 9V Today's Best Deals View at Thomann (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Improved feature set + Super versatile Reasons to avoid - Some may prefer delay with modulation

The not-so-secret weapon of U2 axe man, The Edge, the Deluxe Memory Man, has gone on to garner legendary status since its debut in the late 1970s. Now, Memory Man derivatives and reimaginings are nothing new for EHX, but this latest version might be the best one so far.

Not only has Electro-Harmonix managed to shrink its famous delay into the beloved nano enclosure, but they've also expanded its feature set to include separate rate and depth knobs for the modulation.

So, if you're looking for a classic modulated delay to bring a much-needed sense of depth to your lead parts, we highly recommend checking out this epic pedal.

Read our full Electro-Harmonix Nano Deluxe Memory Man review

(Image credit: Future)

3. Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Best for reverb Our expert review: Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Controls: FX Level, Time, Tone, Mode Bypass: True bypass Power: 9V Today's Best Deals View at Thomann (opens in new tab) View at Gear 4 Music (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 11 reverb types + Top-notch sound quality + Infinite footswitch jack Reasons to avoid - Accessing secondary functions isn't so intuitive

Not only is the Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 one of the best Electro-Harmonix pedals, but it also tops our list of the best reverbs available right now. This unassuming stompbox may not have the prestige of the legacy effects EHX is known for, but thanks to its modest price and extensive feature set, it's quickly becoming a modern classic.

Locked away inside are a whopping 11 different settings that consist of hall, spring, plate, reverse, echo, tremolo, modulated, dynamic, auto-infinite, shimmer, and polyphonic effects – more than enough for absolutely any musical situation.

For us, the Oceans 11 offers crazy value for money. At this price point, we'd be happy with just a handful of great sounds, but in reality, we get more than we could possibly use – and better yet, we didn't have to rob a casino to pay for it!

Read our full Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Reverb review

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

4. Electro-Harmonix 720 Looper Best for looping Our expert review: Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Controls: Level, Mode, Loop, Stop/FX Bypass: True bypass Power: 9V Today's Best Deals View at Thomann (opens in new tab) View at Gear 4 Music (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 12 mins of recording time + Half speed and reverse features Reasons to avoid - No MIDI or USB

It's safe to say the looper space is incredibly crowded – heck, EHX have nine looping devices in their own catalog, and that's before we even mention the likes of Boss and TC Electronic. That said, we consider the Electro-Harmonix 720 Looper to be one of the best loopers on the market, thanks to its generous loop time, half-speed and reverse features and it's robust build.

Sitting comfortably between EHX's flagship 95000 model and the beginner-friendly Nano Looper 360, the 720 Stereo Looper offers players some very clever features, the ability to store up to 10 loops as well as stereo in and out connectivity.

So, if you fancy ditching your unreliable bandmates and going solo, you'll want this fantastic little looper by your side.

Read our full Electro-Harmonix 720 Stereo Looper review

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

5. Electro-Harmonix Micro POG Best for pitch-shifting Our expert review: Specifications Controls: Dry, Sub Octave, Octave Up Bypass: True bypass Power: 9V Today's Best Deals View at Thomann (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Gear 4 Music (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Brilliant tracking + Control over octave up and down Reasons to avoid - No expression function

If you are looking to fill out your live sound with both a deep bass frequency and a shimmery octave above, then the Micro Pog is the pedal for you. As a scaled-down version of the octave monster that was the original POG, the Micro version is ideal for those looking to save precious pedalboard real estate while also simplifying the controls.

But what makes the Micro POG the go-to option over the many, many pitch-shifters on the market? In a nutshell, the tracking. The EHX Micro POG is practically latency-free, and as it's polyphonic, you can play anything from heavy riffage to complex chord voicings and even shred-tastic lead lines.

We strongly believe that this polyphonic octave machine is easily one of the best Electro-Harmonix pedals on the market and if you choose to add one to your rig, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Electro-Harmonix String9 String Ensemble Best for adding strings Our expert review: Specifications Controls: Dry, Effect, Ctrl 1, Ctrl 2, Mode Bypass: True bypass Power: 9V Today's Best Deals View at Andertons (opens in new tab) View at Thomann (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Instant string sounds + Flexible output option Reasons to avoid - Manual freeze mode can take a bit of getting used to

Fancy adding some lush string sounds to your songs while performing live – but you don't have the dollar to hire the New York Philharmonic? Well, Electro-Harmonix has the perfect pedal.

EHX struck gold when they released their critically acclaimed 9 Series. These creative pedals were dedicated to recreating non-guitar sounds such as a Mellotron, organ, synthesizer and bass guitar and gave guitarists realistic sounds they could play in real-time, with no need to install a synth pickup or use a laptop!

As the name suggests, the String9 allows you to choose from nine different string ensembles and string synthesizer sounds, with the likes of symphonic, June-O, AARP and PCM among the options available.

Read our full Electro-Harmonix String9 String Ensemble review

(Image credit: Future)

7. Electro-Harmonix Neo Clone Best for chorus Our expert review: Specifications Controls: Rate, Depth Switch Bypass: True bypass Power: 9V Today's Best Deals View at Gear 4 Music (opens in new tab) View at Andertons (opens in new tab) View at Thomann (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Instant ‘90s chorus Reasons to avoid - Too simple for some

While the legendary Small Clone has plenty of well-known credits, perhaps its most notable claim to fame is the role it plays in the Nirvana classic Come As You Are. The lush, spacy chorus brings Kurt Cobain's chromatic riff to life and it's fair to say it wouldn't have had the impact it did without the presence of this Electro-Harmonix pedal.

Now, obviously, we could've included the original Small Clone in this guide to the best Electro-Harmonix pedals, but due to its smaller size and affordability, we've opted to include the Nano version instead.

This fully analog chorus delivers the otherworldly vibe of the original in a straightforward, easy-to-use design, with just a single rate dial and depth switch to master. Really, chorus pedals don't come much simpler than this.

Read our full Electro-Harmonix Neo Clone review

(Image credit: Future)

8. Electro-Harmonix Soul Food Best for overdrive Our expert review: Specifications Controls: Volume, Drive, Treble Bypass: True bypass Power: 9V Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Andertons (opens in new tab) Check Thomann (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Brilliant Klon sound on a budget + Simple control layout Reasons to avoid - Can get a little thin sounding

There are few pedals – or any piece of music gear, for that matter – that have reached the mythical status of the Klon Centaur. This transparent overdrive produced by Bill Finnegan took the world by storm thanks to its unique topology, which meant that a portion of the clean signal was always blended back into the distorted sound, resulting in a clear and pronounced tone.

Naturally, many famous guitarists flocked to the original Klon, sending second-hand prices through the roof. So, it was up to Mike Matthews and Co. to bring this sound to the masses and thus, the EHX Soul Food was born - and it's easily one of the best Klon clones you can buy on a budget.

Featuring boosted power rails, this classic overdrive has plenty of headroom and crystal-clear definition. Used as a boost or as your main overdrive sound, the Soul Food is sure to help you achieve the mythical tone of your heroes without breaking the bank.

(Image credit: Future)

9. Electro-Harmonix Deluxe Electric Mistress Best for Flanger Our expert review: Specifications Controls: Color, Range, Rate, Filter Matrix Bypass: True bypass Power: 9V Today's Best Deals Check Thomann (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Rich, warm sound + Rugged design Reasons to avoid - Can leave you feeling seasick

Electro-Harmonix has a few firsts under its belt, but chief among them is the invention of the first flanger pedal – the famed Electric Mistress Flanger/Filter Matrix. While not the first use of the flanger effect, the original 1976 design was the first time this wobbly effect was housed in a pedal enclosure and was able to sit at the feet of performing musicians on stage.

Since its inception, the flanger pedal has gone on to influence many players, showing up on classic tracks such as Walking on the Moon by the Police, Van Halen's Unchained, The Spirit of Radio by Rush and The Cure's Last Dance.

Like other pedals in the Deluxe line, Electric Mistress Flanger now features a hardy die-cast enclosure, true bypass switching and an LED indicator, all while staying true to the original legendary circuit.

Best Electro-Harmonix pedals: Buying Advice

(Image credit: Future)

A brief history of Electro-Harmonix

The Electro-Harmonix story begins with just $1,000 and a dream. A young Mike Matthews was getting increasingly disillusioned with his corporate job at IBM and had his sights on heading out on the road with his band. To fund this, he would begin making fuzz tone replicas with New York-based music store repair tech Bill Berko. This would see the pair make the Foxey Lady fuzz for Guild Guitars. However, this would be fairly short-lived as Matthews would step out on his own and in 1968, would officially launch Electro-Harmonix.

The first unit released by EHX would be the LPB-1 Linear Power Booster. This unusual-looking device wasn't exactly a pedal but rather a rudimentary one-transistor booster that plugged directly into the guitar. Developed by Bob Myer, the LPB-1 was designed to combat the low signal of the electric guitar , allowing players to drive their amps harder, creating a harmonically rich distortion.

The very next year, EHX would release their pivotal pedal, the Big Muff Pi. The long sustain and full-bodied sound were a massive hit and it wouldn't be long before it was seen at the feet of the contemporary players of the day, with David Gilmour, Frank Zappa and Ace Frehley counted among its fans.

(Image credit: Future)

By the '70s, Electro-Harmonix has riding high, now employing around 250 people and turning over around $5 million in sales. Throughout the decade, EHX would introduce some of their most popular pedals, such as the Small Stone phaser and Electric Mistress flanger, and of course, the beloved Deluxe Memory Man.

Unfortunately, this wave of good luck would come to an end. In the early '80s, the New York-based pedal company would file for bankruptcy. Now, fortunately, this didn't spell the end of Matthews' involvement in guitar gear, as from the ashes of EHX, he would start New Sensor, becoming a leading force in the world of vacuum tubes.

By the 1990s, guitarists' appetite for Electro-Harmonix pedals hadn't gone away. If anything, they were more popular than ever. Once Matthews saw the demand for his "vintage" examples, he would relaunch EHX through his company Sovtek and just like that, Electro-Harmonix was back.

Today, EHX produces a slew of different pedals, from modern units that use clever digital technology to faithful recreations of their beloved analog classics.

