With New Invisi-Series Amps, Marshall Officially Wins April Fool's Day

Ever wondered how so many bands play without amps on stage? It's time to reveal the secret...Introducing the Invisi-series from Marshall.#liveformusic pic.twitter.com/OkNnKwwXr2April 1, 2019

We've seen some pretty good April Fool's Day jokes all over the gear industry today—Korg's Volcassette "Cassette player/multi-track recorder" stands out in particular—but, after some searching, we're gonna have to award top prize to Marshall.

Today, the iconic brand unveiled a new amp series straight out of a Bond film, the "Invisi-series."

Will the final product end up becoming one of metal's best amps? We'll let you know once we figure out how to get our hands on one...