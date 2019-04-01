Trending

With New Invisi-Series Amps, Marshall Officially Wins April Fool's Day

By

Just look at Marshall's new Invisi-Series amps! Except you can't.

We've seen some pretty good April Fool's Day jokes all over the gear industry today—Korg's Volcassette "Cassette player/multi-track recorder" stands out in particular—but, after some searching, we're gonna have to award top prize to Marshall.

Today, the iconic brand unveiled a new amp series straight out of a Bond film, the "Invisi-series." 

Will the final product end up becoming one of metal's best amps? We'll let you know once we figure out how to get our hands on one...