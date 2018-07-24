ZVEX Introduces New Germanium Woolly Mammoth Mod Pedal

ZVEX has announced a new version of its Woolly Mammoth fuzz pedal, which is now available with a Germanium Mod.

Featuring rare spam can germanium transistors, the pedal features distortion overtones reminiscent of a Fender Rhodes or Wurlitzer keyboard.

Like the original, the Germanium Woolly Mammoth Mod features a gentle noise gate and an EQ that goes from more bass to more treble.

The ZVEX Germanium Woolly Mammoth Mod is available now for $299.

For more info on the pedal, head on over to zvex.com.