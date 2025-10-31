“Matt and MGW have collaborated for several years to fine-tune the pedal… And the results will astonish you”: Manson Guitar Works' debut fuzz pedal is here, but will Matt Bellamy’s high-end boutique stompbox be worth the wait?

Co-designed by the Muse frontman, designed to go into your amp or direct to desk, and built in partnership with Thorpy FX, the Supermassive Black Fuzz is a lot of pedal – and it ain't cheap

Matt Bellamy of Music shreds on his Manson signature model, on the right, the new deluxe edition of his signature Manson fuzz, which comes with pick tin, and other ephemera
(Image credit: Pedro Gomes/Redferns; Manson Guitar Works)

Sound the horns. Manson Guitar Works’ debut fuzz pedal is finally here. It’s called the Supermassive Black Fuzz, it’s built like a tank, and it promises “vintage traditional fuzz tones as well as otherworldly distortions” that you won’t find from a common or garden variety fuzzbox.

In other words, it is designed for engineering the kind of extra-terrestrial electric guitar tones that co-creator Matt Bellamy relies on for his day job fronting Muse. It looks like this is one of those cases of nominative determinism in action; how it sounds is “supermassive” – a tone big enough to swallow a planet, gaseous giant, or Chthonian, terrestrial, whatever. It’s not fussy.

Manson Guitar Works Supermassive Black Fuzz: the first fuzz pedal from the British guitar brand is made in the UK with help from ThorpyFX, and captures Matt Bellamy of Muse's ferocious fuzz tones – ferocious, but voiced to work with a human vocal
(Image credit: Manson Guitar Works )

Bellamy said the battleground frequencies for this fuzz sat around the 600 to 900Hz mark – the “low, kind of girthy and middley” set of frequencies sit comfortably under his vocal. Having a fuzz that sat in the mix and stayed out of the way of the vocal was a non-negotiable.

“I don’t like too much crossover with where my vocals sit,” he explained. “Finding the right fuzz pedal to push that low-mid area was something we spent time on. And even after recording, whatever pedal we use, there will also be a lot of intense EQ work.”

(Image credit: Manson Guitar Works)

This process took the Manson engineers all over the world. They even visited Abbey Road when testing this thing. And all this work you can now hear in the Supermassive Black Fuzz.

It is a dual-footswitch fuzz. Peak turns on your “dynamic band-pass emphasis and boosted tones.” Power engages/disengages the effect. LEDs let you know what’s going on. And you have knobs for Magnitude, Warp, Dimension (a Q control), and Gravity.

It’s designed to sound equally at home when going into a guitar amp or straight into a mixing board.

(Image credit: Manson Guitar Works)

Nested amongst these dials is a heavy-duty toggle switch for selecting a classic fuzz voicing or the modernistic sci-fi neo-fuzz sounds a la Bellamy in full Battlestar Galactica mode, laser synth gauntlets on, ordering Door Dash via his Korg Kaosspad, communicating on WhatsApp with our space brothers and sisters on the outer Delta Quadrant.

Supermassive Black Fuzz Demo - YouTube Supermassive Black Fuzz Demo - YouTube
Okay, back to planet Earth. It’s worth mentioning the build quality on this again.

Manson says its control knobs have been fashioned from 6082T6 aluminum, which any engineer undergrad will tell you is tough enough to be used in bridge construction, and said knobs sit on a super-solid steel grub screw.

(Image credit: Manson Guitar Works)

Manson Guitar Works is releasing two editions of the pedal. The Standard Edition is priced £259 ($349 approx). The Gold Edition is limited to 100 units, each signed by Bellamy, and comes with a guitar pick tin and polishing cloth, and is priced £349 ($458 approx).

For more details, head over to Manson Guitar Works.

