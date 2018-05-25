86 Interesting Guitar Chords

Having a sizable arsenal of simple (to complex) chords is something many guitar players undervalue. I’ve been inspired to write an entire song just by hearing one really cool-sounding chord (it was a minor 7#5), and I think the same inspiration could happen for you if you check out the video below.

Finger position is something that can be overlooked when learning intricate chord shapes, as you shouldn't just be able to barely pull off these chords; you should be able to access them in a musical situation.

In my free Jazz Guitar Tips, Tricks and Licks course, I use video lead sheets to help you practice the transitions between chords in various chord progressions. By seeing a certain chord voicing an entire measure before it’s due to be played, students are able to anticipate and prepare their fingers, which builds dexterity and musicianship.

You don’t have to learn any of these chords if you don’t want to, of course, but if you find at least one chord in this list that gives you that “Ooooh, I like that” feeling, then I’ve accomplished my goal.

