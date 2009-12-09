How To Solo In the Style of Kirk Hammett

In the following video lesson (see below), guitarist Erik Kluiber from L.A. heavy metal act White Wizzard shows you how to solo in the style of Metallica's Kirk Hammett.
White Wizzard recently finished recording Over the Top, their full-length follow-up to the High Speed GTO mini-album. Over the Top was recorded with producer Ralph Patlan (Megadeth, UFO) and is due to be released in February, 2010.
Catch White Wizzard on tour in the USA with Korpiklaani, Tyr and Swashbuckle in January, 2010 at the following shows:
- Jan 7 Buffalo, NY @ Broadway Joe's
- Jan 8 Worcester, MA @ Palladium
- Jan 9 Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
- Jan 10 Toronto, ON @ Opera House
- Jan 11 Detroit, MI @ Blondie's
- Jan 12 Chicago, IL @ Jaguar Club
- Jan 13 Cleveland, OH @ Peabody's
- Jan 14 New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater (more dates below)
Jan 15 Allentown, PA @ The Sterling Hotel
Jan 16 Springfield, VA @ Jaxx
Jan 17 Raleigh, NC @ Volume 11
Jan 18 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
Jan 19 Tampa, FL @ Czar
Jan 21 Austin, TX @ Emo's
Jan 22 Ft. Worth, TX @ Ridglea Theatre
Jan 23 Tulsa, OK @ The Flytrap Music Hall
Jan 24 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
Jan 25 Tempe, AZ @ Club Red
Jan 26 Hollywood, CA @ Key Club
Jan 27 Ramona, CA @ Ramona Main Stage
Jan 28 San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge
Jan 29 Portland, OR @ Satyricon
Jan 30 Seattle, WA @ Studio Seven
Jan 31 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater