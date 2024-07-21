The guitar riff changed the course of popular music in the 1950s and remains a powerful force today – we chart its development over the decades, and what you can learn from its evolution

From Chuck Berry to Dave Grohl via Johnny Marr, Jimmy Page and more, this rhythm guitar masterclass offers a decade-by-decade study in the evolution of the riff

Chuck Berry, Dave Grohl, Jimmy Page and Johnny Marr
(Image credit: Gilles Petard/Redferns;Chris Hyde/Getty Images; Art Zelin/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Coachella)

The guitar is one of the most popular instruments of all time. Ever since Les Paul and Leo Fender put their names on some of the first ever solidbody electric guitar lines in the 1940s and ’50s, the instrument has become a huge part of pop culture, and maintained this status ever since.

Along with the development of amplification and effects, the electric guitar is one of the most important developments in 20th century music. Amplifiers allowed guitarists to step out of their traditional accompaniment role and provide solos and riffs that could cut through the band with ease.

Simon Barnard
Simon Barnard

Simon is a graduate of the UK's Academy of Contemporary Music and The Guitar Institute, and holds a Masters degree in music. He teaches, examines and plays everything from rock to jazz.