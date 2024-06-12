Mike Zito is a blues-rock maestro with a classic rock sensibility – and learning his supreme phrasing skills will add a timeless quality to your solos

Co-founder of the Royal Southern Brotherhood, Mike Zito is a player's player, guaranteed to hit the bullseye with note choice and phrasing. This tab and video lesson takes you deep into his style

Mike Zito playing a PRS singlecut onstage in Norway.
(Image credit: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

Mike Zito is one of the co-founders of blues-rock supergroup Royal Southern Brotherhood, alongside Cyril Neville, Devon Allman, Charlie Wooton and Yonrico Scott. In this line-up he shared lead guitar duties with Devon (son of Gregg) Allman, drawing comparisons with Duane Allman and Dickey Betts’ twin-guitar assault in the Allman Brothers Band.

While the Brotherhood was a great outlet for Zito, it was only a matter of time before he struck out on his own. After leaving the band in 2014 Mike continued the upward trajectory of his solo career. He has been prolific in releasing albums full of original songs, and his wonderful singing is supported by a tasteful yet forceful lead guitar style.

