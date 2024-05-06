Make like Joe Satriani and craft silky smooth, effortlessly fast, and highly impressive solos with our legato video masterclass

By Jamie Hunt
( Guitar Techniques )
published

Welcome to boot camp for your legato game, in which we'll whip your hammer-ons, pull-offs, tapping, and muting into shape

Joe Satriani performs onstage
Joe Satriani is Mr Smooth when it comes to legato (Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Hammer-ons and pull-offs have served guitarists faithfully over the decades, evolving from subtle embellishments through to trills and flamboyant flurries of notes. 

During the 70s, players like Jimmy Page (Stairway To Heaven), Eric Clapton (Crossroads), Paul Kossoff (All Right Now), Alvin Lee (I’m Going Home), and Jimi Hendrix (Little Wing) saw the potential for legato technique to facilitate Pentatonic licks that generated speed without requiring much effort from the picking hand. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jamie Hunt