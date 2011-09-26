Quick Lick: Metallica - "Creeping Death"

In Quick Licks, we'll be bringing you short, bite-sized video lessons that show you how to play classic riffs from your favorite songs.

In the following video, Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass shows you how to play the main riff to "Creeping Death" from Metallica's 1983 album, Ride The Lightning.

Just a reminder that Metallica's Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield are currently featured -- along with members of Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth -- on the cover of the November issue of Guitar World. You can pick up your copy on newsstands now, or buy it in our online store.