I’m well beyond beginner level, but Til changed my mind about online lessons - now you can save $20 off your first lesson with a pro player

Get a discounted one-on-one lesson from a pro guitar tutor with this Guitar World-exclusive deal from Til

If you feel like you need to improve an aspect of your playing or focus on a particular part of music theory, I can highly recommend the online guitar lessons platform Til. Rather than putting a load of video content in front of you, Til pairs you with an actual professional guitar player for bespoke private lessons. In this great early Black Friday guitar deal, we’ve paired up with Til to offer a $20 discount on your first guitar lesson.

When I was conducting my Til review, I came to the conclusion that the best online guitar lessons aren’t just for players new to the instrument. I’m a little long in the tooth having played guitar for over 20 years, yet there are still gaps in my knowledge that need filling. In my one-on-one lesson with guitar maestro Caitlin Caggiano, it was immediately clear that I still had so much more to learn, and that because I already have a lot of playing experience, the best way to do that is face-to-face with another guitarist.

Til guitar lessons: $20 off your first lesson

Til is a platform that pairs players with professional guitar tutors, giving you personalized guitar tuition that can match your ability and playing style. Packed to the rafters with professional guitar players to teach you everything from playing technique to music theory, you can also take part in group lessons with your peers, great for getting feedback on your technique and ear.

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.