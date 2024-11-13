I’m well beyond beginner level, but Til changed my mind about online lessons - now you can save $20 off your first lesson with a pro player

If you feel like you need to improve an aspect of your playing or focus on a particular part of music theory, I can highly recommend the online guitar lessons platform Til. Rather than putting a load of video content in front of you, Til pairs you with an actual professional guitar player for bespoke private lessons. In this great early Black Friday guitar deal , we’ve paired up with Til to offer a $20 discount on your first guitar lesson .

When I was conducting my Til review , I came to the conclusion that the best online guitar lessons aren’t just for players new to the instrument. I’m a little long in the tooth having played guitar for over 20 years, yet there are still gaps in my knowledge that need filling. In my one-on-one lesson with guitar maestro Caitlin Caggiano, it was immediately clear that I still had so much more to learn, and that because I already have a lot of playing experience, the best way to do that is face-to-face with another guitarist.

Til guitar lessons: $20 off your first lesson

Til is a platform that pairs players with professional guitar tutors, giving you personalized guitar tuition that can match your ability and playing style. Packed to the rafters with professional guitar players to teach you everything from playing technique to music theory, you can also take part in group lessons with your peers, great for getting feedback on your technique and ear.

When I first started playing guitar, face-to-face lessons were the only real option. You could learn online, but it was Wild West-type stuff in terms of the quality of information you could get a hold of. There were great players making accurate tabs and video lessons, but there was also a lot of misinformation and shockingly bad transcriptions of songs. Nowadays you can access guitar lessons online from the comfort of your sofa, but these are typically static video lessons with no back-and-forth and little in the way of personalization.

Til does things a little differently. By pairing you with professional guitar players from around the globe, you can work on those aspects of your playing that are really important to you, whether it’s improving your bending or legato, or if you want to dive into the depths of music theory without having to start reading a load of text-heavy web pages or books.

When I tried Til I was thoroughly impressed with the quality of the tuition, and for me, it beautifully strikes the balance between the time efficiency of tech, and the personal touch of face-to-face lessons. The level of tuition is fantastic, and my tutors Caitlin Caggiano and Molly Miller both delivered digestible and usable tuition that I could take forward with me into my regular playing. They’re both professional guitar players who make their living playing the instrument, and that is what you’ll find throughout Til’s roster of guitar players.

Even if you’re not sure if private tuition is for you, I highly recommend you take the $20 off, try a lesson, and see how it feels for you. You never know, it might be the start of a revolution in your guitar playing.

Check out more early Black Friday deals: