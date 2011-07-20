Tabs: The Beatles "Back in the U.S.S.R."

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Artist: The Beatles
Song: "Back in the U.S.S.R.”
Album: The Beatles
riff:
|--------------------------------------------
|--------------------------------------------
|---------------------------7--5-------------
|--------------7--5---------------8--5-------
|-7--5---------------8--5--------------------
|-------8--5---------------------------------
A D C D
Flew in from Miami Beach B.O.A.C., didn't get to bed last night
A D C D
On the way a pape bag was on my knee, man I had a dreadful flight
CHORUS
D A (or play riff starting here, going over next line)
I'm back in the USSR
C D
You don't know how lucky you are, boy
D A D Eb E
Back in the USSR
-------------------------------------------------
2
-----
D/E G/E
Back in the US, back in the US, back in the USSR
-------------------------------------------------
BRIDGE
A D
Well the Ukraine girls really knock me out
A
They leave the west behind
D F#m/C# Am/C B7
And Moscow girls make me sing and shout
E7 D7 A
That Georgia's always on my-mi-mi-mi-mi-mi-mi-mi-mi-mind
Been away so long I hardly knew the place,
Gee it's good to be back home
Leave it till tomorrow to unpack my case,
Honey disconnect the phone
Show me round your snow peaked mountains way down south,
take me to your daddy's farm
Let me hear you balalaikas ringing out,
come and keep your comrade warm
Eb xx5343
F#m/C# x44111
B7 x21202
D/E 000232
G/E 020003