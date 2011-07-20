Tabs: The Beatles "Back in the U.S.S.R."

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Artist: The Beatles

Song: "Back in the U.S.S.R.”

Album: The Beatles

riff:

|--------------------------------------------

|--------------------------------------------

|---------------------------7--5-------------

|--------------7--5---------------8--5-------

|-7--5---------------8--5--------------------

|-------8--5---------------------------------

A D C D

Flew in from Miami Beach B.O.A.C., didn't get to bed last night

A D C D

On the way a pape bag was on my knee, man I had a dreadful flight

CHORUS

D A (or play riff starting here, going over next line)

I'm back in the USSR

C D

You don't know how lucky you are, boy

D A D Eb E

Back in the USSR

-------------------------------------------------

2

-----

D/E G/E

Back in the US, back in the US, back in the USSR

-------------------------------------------------

BRIDGE

A D

Well the Ukraine girls really knock me out

A

They leave the west behind

D F#m/C# Am/C B7

And Moscow girls make me sing and shout

E7 D7 A

That Georgia's always on my-mi-mi-mi-mi-mi-mi-mi-mi-mind

Been away so long I hardly knew the place,

Gee it's good to be back home

Leave it till tomorrow to unpack my case,

Honey disconnect the phone

Show me round your snow peaked mountains way down south,

take me to your daddy's farm

Let me hear you balalaikas ringing out,

come and keep your comrade warm

Eb xx5343

F#m/C# x44111

B7 x21202

D/E 000232

G/E 020003