“It’s more important than ever that the music-making community has access to affordable musical instruments”: Fender has launched its first-ever Certified Pre-Owned program on Reverb – and it will sell pro-inspected, Fender-backed used gear at a discount

By
published

New second-hand instruments will be added to the online store every week, and each item will be professionally checked, refurbished if necessary, and sold with a one-year warranty

Fender Certified Pre-Owned
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has partnered with online gear retailer Reverb to launch its first-ever Certified Pre-Owned program.

The newly established virtual storefront will see the sale of Fender-brand electric guitars, acoustic guitars, and bass guitars that have all been professionally inspected and sold with the Big F's seal of approval.

Image 1 of 2
Fender Certified Pre-Owned
(Image credit: Fender)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.