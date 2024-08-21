“It’s more important than ever that the music-making community has access to affordable musical instruments”: Fender has launched its first-ever Certified Pre-Owned program on Reverb – and it will sell pro-inspected, Fender-backed used gear at a discount

Fender has partnered with online gear retailer Reverb to launch its first-ever Certified Pre-Owned program.

The newly established virtual storefront will see the sale of Fender-brand electric guitars, acoustic guitars, and bass guitars that have all been professionally inspected and sold with the Big F's seal of approval.

Furthermore, each new acquisition from the Fender/Reverb store will come with a one-year limited warranty at a significant discount to new gear prices.

It’s a savvy move from Fender, especially when you consider the proliferation of second-hand gear sales and the huge boom in the used guitar market that the industry has experienced over the past few years.

As prices for factory-new guitars increase – even from brands that have long-championed affordability – more and more players are turning to the likes of Reverb to find better value for their money.

As Reverb notes, the sales for used guitars on its platform grew by more than 50% between 2019 and 2023.

(Image credit: Fender)

Naturally, there are risks associated with second-hand purchases, but now Fender has sought to eliminate them, while also asserting its own presence in the used gear market, with its flagship Certified Pre-Owned program.

“Pre-owned guitars have long been popular among players, particularly new players and collectors,” says Fender CEO, Andy Mooney. “Fender Certified Pre-Owned gives players of all levels the opportunity to own a quality instrument at an affordable price.

“Fender Certified Pre-Owned guitars represent not only a fantastic value – allowing players to purchase an instrument that is professionally inspected, backed by Fender, and sold at a discount – but an opportunity to support a more sustainable guitar industry, giving the instruments a second, third, or fourth life and participating in the circular economy.”

Reverb’s CEO David Mandelbrot adds, “We’re thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Fender to offer musicians not only affordable guitars, but affordable guitars that have been meticulously inspected and, as needed, repaired to look and sound incredible.”

Notably, the second-hand guitar market can offer more than just value for money and sustainability. Just ask Nile Rodgers, who was on hand to help announce the new Fender/Reverb store.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

“Over the years, many of my very best creative tools were bought from other musicians and the secondary market,” the funk maestro notes. “In fact, The Hitmaker was from a pawn shop in 1973. These guitars come with stories and history that just make them special.”

It could be a significant development for the wider industry, too, and set a precedent that other firms follow. Reverb notes such programs are common in tech and automotive industries, but less so in music, and certainly none are of the scope of this particular project.

New instruments will be added to the store weekly. All guitars will come with a Fender-backed one year limited warranty and be professionally inspected and, where needed, refurbished by Fender’s sustainability partner, MIRC.

“It’s more important than ever that the music-making community has access to affordable musical instruments,” Mandelbrot adds, “and Fender Certified Pre-Owned on Reverb will help many players get their hands on great-sounding guitars that fit within their budget.”

Head over to Reverb to browse the Fender Certified Pre-Owned store.