Get more from Guitar World: How to make Guitar World a preferred source in your Google Search results

Google has added a new feature that makes it easier to spot articles from your favorite news outlets. Why is this relevant to guitar? Because now you can ensure Guitar World is your top source for guitar news.
The new Preferred Sources feature lets you tailor Google’s Top Stories according to your favorite outlets – the service is currently being rolled out in the US and India, with other regions to follow.
By adding Guitar World, you’ll ensure you’re kept up to date with guitar news you can trust, written by experts in their field, with the expertise to guide you through the latest goings-on with the instrument we love.
To add Guitar World to your Google preferred sources, simply hit this link. You can also do it from Google’s homepage, too:
- Search for any topic that’s currently in the news
- Hit the icon to the right of Top Stories
- Type ‘Guitar World’ and we’ll show up
- Tick the box to the right
- Refresh your feed, safe in the knowledge that GW will be a preferred source
You can follow these steps again to add as many sources as you like. They can be changed or removed at any time.
You’ll still see articles from other sources in search results, but your preferred sources will appear more prominently.
Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.
