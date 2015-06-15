2-Year-Old Boy Plays Rage Against the Machine's "Bulls on Parade" on Guitar Hero —Video

If you've read this story's headline, you already know what lies ahead.

Ergo, we hope you enjoy this video of a 2-year-old kid playing Rage Against the Machine's "Bulls on Parade" on Guitar Hero.

The clip, which was posted to YouTube June 12, is nearing the 4 million-views mark as we speak.

Not that this kid would care, but "Bulls on Parade" came in at Number 23 on Guitar World's list of the 100 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time Time.

"That's me playing a solo by flicking the toggle switch band and forth," Tom Morello once told us about his solo on the track. "The story behind that sound starts with me going over to Ibanez one day. They were making a guitar for a guy in another band, and it had a special feature on it that they wanted me to try out. So I tried it, and it didn't really seem to do much that was anything different from a normal guitar.

"But I noticed that when you set the toggle between the two pickup settings, there was a really peculiar, high-pitched noise, and you could manipulate the tone of it dramatically when you turned the tone knob. I asked them what the noise was, and they said it was just incidental, that the guitar had an internal pickup and it was picking up this weird noise that they were trying to get rid of.

"I said, 'Oh no, no, come here with that one.' [laughs] I gave them an idea of what I thought was possible with that noise, and they were kind enough to custom build a guitar for me with that feature in it."