Rage Against the Machine unveil thundering rehearsal clip ahead of summer tour

Rage Against the Machine are heading out on their previously-postponed US tour dates next month and have shared a clip of a recent rehearsal session to whet fan’s appetites.

In the short clip, posted on Instagram, the group can be heard running through 30 seconds of War Within a Breath from the band’s 1999 album, The Battle of Los Angeles. It’s a storming rendition of the track – sounding tight and aggressive – and showing no signs of rust setting in, despite its age and the fact the band have not performed live together since 2011.

Indeed, RATM’s upcoming world tour, featuring support from Run The Jewels, is set to be their first full run in over 20 years. Originally scheduled for Spring/Summer 2020, it was postponed due to the pandemic, initially to 2021 and early 2022, before being further delayed.

The rehearsal clip, recorded on June 7, suggests the band are now clearly itching to get on the road. It was accompanied by the text “31 days” – a likely reference to their first tour date – July 9 at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI.

Meanwhile, demand for RATM performances clearly remains high, as Limp Bizkit proved when they covered Killing In The Name onstage in Wilkes-Barre, PA recently – all with the help of a fan who was both willing and able.

Head to Rage Against the Machine’s official site (opens in new tab) for tickets and more information on their 2022/2023 tour dates.