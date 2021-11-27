Save a massive $200 on the Gretsch G2420T Streamliner in this epic post-Black Friday deal at Musician's Friend

Black Friday might be done and dusted, but as we head into Cyber Weekend, we're still seeing some killer deals to be had from all the big online music retailers. In fact, some are even better than the bargains we saw on Black Friday itself. This one over at Musician's Friend is a great example.

Coming in at 36% under its normal list price of $549.99, the Gretsch G2420T Streamliner is currently $349.99 for a limited time. That's a whopping saving of $200 on one of the best all-round affordable hollowbody electric guitars you can buy right now.

Gretsch G2420T Streamliner: Was $549, now $349 Gretsch G2420T Streamliner: Was $549, now $349

The stunning Gretsch G2420T Streamliner is big, bold and full of vibe. From the amazing build quality and stylish aesthetic, to the warm tones on offer from both the on-board BroadTron pickups, this guitar oozes class. If this ticks all your boxes, now is the perfect time to pick one up.

We've all seen those high-end Gretsch hollowbody electric guitars, with their enormous curves and enticing vintage vibe. However, these top-end six-strings usually come attached with a hefty price tag. But that's exactly why the G2420T Streamliner is such a knockout guitar: it offers that luxurious vintage vibe at a fraction of the cost.

At the heart of its design is a pair of high-output Broad-Tron pickups, designed specifically for this more affordable range of guitars. These pickups offer up everything from robust lows to pristine highs – and a throaty midrange in between, to boot – placing the G2420T in good stead to work perfectly in a band context.

Honestly, the tones this guitar can conjure justify its price tag alone, but there's a host more killer specs to check out if you're not yet sold.

These include a Bigsby-licenced vibrato for a little shimmery goodness, a Walnut Stain-finished maple body which ensures a crisp, bright-sounding tone and a nato neck and 22-fret rosewood fingerboard for unparalleled playability and comfort.

The Gretsch G2420T offers the perfect introduction to modern hollowbody guitars. For beginners looking to elevate their playing with something a step above entry-level, or intermediate players looking to expand their collections with something a little more unique, this guitar is a great choice. It plays superbly, feels comfortable, and serves up plenty in the way of highly usable tones.

And at just $349.99, it’s an absolute steal in our eyes. Head to Musician's Friend for more info.

Black Friday might be over, but we're still working hard to find you the most killer guitar deals still available. Head to our Musician's Friend Black Friday deals hub to peruse the best of what we've found.