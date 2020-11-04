30 stunning custom-painted EVH Wolfgang guitars are up for auction – and you might just be able to afford them

More than 30 custom-painted EVH Wolfgang electric guitars are up for auction as part of ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, San Diego’s annual fine arts exhibition.

The guitars were designed by several well-known local San Diego artists, including Bronle Crosby, Jeremy Sicile-Kira, Ellen Dieter, Grant Pecoff and Cheryl Sorg, as well as musician Michael Franti.

The art guitar auction benefits ArtReach San Diego, a nonprofit organization aimed at increasing equity in visual arts education in K-8 schools throughout San Diego County by delivering free or low cost workshops to schools that have no other resources for art.

Bidding is open through November 8, and bids start at just $600 for each guitar.

You can view a selection of the 30 models below – work began on the artwork in December of 2019, but the guitars have taken on a new poignancy in the wake of Eddie Van Halen's death last month.

Image 1 of 10 #3 Glassical by Charles Adams (Image credit: ArtWalk San Diego) Image 2 of 10 #16 The Beautiful Colors of Dave Matthews by Jeremy Sicile-Kira (Image credit: ArtWalk San Diego) Image 3 of 10 #17 Play With Color by Joseph LiMandri (Image credit: ArtWalk San Diego) Image 4 of 10 #29 Floating Pansies by Ruth Fromstein (Image credit: ArtWalk San Diego) Image 5 of 10 #31 Fragments by Yesica Corral (Image credit: ArtWalk San Diego) Image 6 of 10 #19 Beach Rock by Korin Chapman (Image credit: ArtWalk San Diego) Image 7 of 10 #26 Stairways to Heaven by Nate Eglin (Image credit: ArtWalk San Diego) Image 8 of 10 #11 Don't Leave Me Here by Ellen Dieter (Image credit: ArtWalk San Diego) Image 9 of 10 #23 Stay Human by Michael Franti (Image credit: ArtWalk San Diego) Image 10 of 10 #9 "Tigger" EVH Tiger by Duke Windsor (Image credit: ArtWalk San Diego)

Now in its 15th year, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station takes place on November 7 and 8 and will feature artwork from over 150 local, national and international artists.

“This year we are bringing some much-needed color and art into people’s lives with a brand-new layout to allow for proper physical distancing,” said Sandi Cottrell, Director of ArtWalk San Diego.

“As we ring in our 15th year, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station serves as a beacon of light for the art community and will showcase our most diverse range of artists from across all mediums of art, traveling from the US, Mexico and beyond.”

Tickets are $5, and admission is free for anyone under 18. More information can be found at ArtWalk San Diego.

Bidding on the custom Wolfgangs is open now, and ends on November 8.