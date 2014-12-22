Guitarist Gretchen Menn to Lead House Band for She Rocks Awards

The Women’s International Music Network announced that the house band for the 2015 She Rocks Awards will be led by acclaimed guitarist Gretchen Menn, and include Zepparella members Angeline Saris on bass, Clementine on drums, and guest keyboardist Jenna Paone.

The House band will back some of the guest performers and provide interstitial music for the award ceremony, held on Jan. 23, 2015, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Anaheim Hilton Hotel during the NAMM Show. Get tickets here>>

“I am beyond thrilled to have this amazing group of performers as our house band for the 2015 She Rocks Awards,” said WiMN founder and awards co-host Laura B. Whitmore. “These powerhouse players will bring incredible energy to the event and serve our other guest performers well.”

Guitarist Gretchen Menn is a fabulously flexible and talented guitar force. She heads her own Gretchen Menn Trio, handles lead guitar duties for the all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band Zepparella, and is currently working on a new solo album. Her prior release, Hale Souls, features bassist Stu Hamm. Menn also recently graced the cover of Guitar Player magazine’s Buyers Guide.

Bass player Angeline Saris’ résumé includes work in an amazing array of styles, including jazz, rock, fusion, funk, R&B, pop, hip hop, and even flamenco/speed metal. She recently toured with Narada Michael Walden, and has joined forces with reggae and ska legend Ernest Ranglin. She’s played on numerous albums and recorded a series of instructional DVDs for Hal Leonard.

In addition to handling drumming duties for Zepparella, Clementine has laid the groove for a variety of projects including the bands Bottom, AC/DShe and Stars Turn Me On. In 2014, Clementine released The Collection, a compilation disc of various songwriting endeavors with guitarists Gretchen Menn, Jude Gold and Justin Caucutt.

Hailing from Boston, guest keyboardist Jenna Paone just released her debut solo album Hammers and Strings in October 2014. Paone boasts 25 years of training and education in classical and contemporary piano, voice, ballet, and theater. Paone recently was selected to perform in Nashville, Tenn., as part of the She Rocks Showcase at Summer NAMM.

The WiMN recently announced the 2015 She Rocks Awards honorees. Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum artist Colbie Caillat; Grammy award-nominated saxophone player and singer/songwriter Mindi Abair; iconic, platinum-selling all-female pop band The Bangles; as well as industry leaders Gayle Beacock, Debbie Cavalier, Amani Duncan, Katie Kailus, Paula Salvatore and Craigie Zildjian will be recognized at this year’s event. Americana band SHEL will open the show.

The 2015 She Rocks Awards will be co-hosted by platinum-selling guitarist and solo artist Orianthi and the Women’s International Music Network founder and writer/editor Laura B. Whitmore. Now in its third year, the event pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show.

With featured performances, food and beverages, giveaways, a silent auction, networking opportunities and more, the She Rocks Awards brings together industry professionals, music icons, artists, fans, and media to celebrate women in music. A portion of the proceeds of the event will go to benefit the Girls Rock Camp Alliance.

This event has sold out for the past two years and does not require a NAMM badge to attend. The She Rocks Awards will take place on Jan. 23, 2015, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Pacific Ballroom at the Anaheim Hilton Hotel.

The She Rocks Awards is sponsored by The Gretsch Company, Guitar Center, Seymour Duncan, The Avedis Zildjian Company, C.F. Martin & Co, Weber Mandolins, Fishman, 108 Rock Star Guitars, Casio, PRS Guitars, Yamaha, Berklee Online, Roland, Kind, LAWIM, International Musician, Making Music Magazine, 95.5 KLOS, OC Weekly, as well as NewBay Media, and their publications Guitar World, Guitar Player, Acoustic Nation, Bass Player, Electronic Musician and Keyboard Magazine.

Purchase tickets and find out more about the She Rocks Awards at www.sherocksawards.com.