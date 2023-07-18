Need more control over your tone? This new preamp from Aguilar was made to “push your bass sound to the limits”

Over the past three decades, bass amp experts Aguilar have enjoyed continued success with their impressive amp and cabinet range, which in recent years has expanded to include a series of new effects pedals, including the DB 599 Bass Compressor and the StormKing fuzz. The AG Preamp seeks to further enhance their reputation, offering a comprehensive range of features in a compact pedal.

As well as a balanced DI with pre/post and ground lift controls, the AG Preamp also features a 4-band EQ and a footswitchable bright/deep boost for added depth and presence. Other features include a built-in headphone out, a headphone mix control, and an auxiliary input.

"We're beyond excited to introduce the AG Preamp pedal to the bass guitar community," said Jordan Cortese, Brand Manager of Aguilar Amplification.

"The iconic AG preamp is such a versatile tonal platform, and we've packed it into a convenient pedal format, providing bassists with intuitive tonal flexibility and pristine sound reproduction. Whether you're a seasoned professional or an aspiring musician, the AG Preamp pedal is an essential tool.”

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Aguilar Amplification) (Image credit: Aguilar Amplification) (Image credit: Aguilar Amplification) (Image credit: Aguilar Amplification)

While it’s not the first preamp pedal in the Aguilar range – the Tone Hammer and the DB 925 are already available – the AG is the first to take the sound of Aguilar’s AG 700 bass amp and place it in a compact pedal.

Operating at 18 volts, Aguilar have said the pedal promises “generous headroom and pristine signal integrity” that allows you to “confidently push your bass sound to the limits.” It comes with a $299 price tag.

Visit aguilaramp.com for more info.