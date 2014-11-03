Archer Release New Single, "My Atrocity"

Santa Cruz-based hard rock/heavy metal trio Archer released their first single, "My Atrocity," October 31.

It's also the first song from their upcoming studio album, which is due in early 2015. The album was produced by Mike Clink (Guns N' Roses, Megadeth, UFO) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Halford, Sepultura, Yngwie Malmsteen).

Fans of classic heavy metal and killer guitars will enjoy this first cut from this Epiphone-endorsed trio. Be sure to pick up "My Atrocity," at iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, and beyond!

For more about Archer, visit Archernation.com and their Facebook page.