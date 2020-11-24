Avenged Sevenfold's Synyster Gates reveals limited-edition Dark Night version of his Schecter signature model

While the Avenged Sevenfold camp has been quiet recently in terms of new music, guitar enthusiast fans will be thrilled at Synyster Gates' latest announcement. Taking to Instagram, the Huntington Beach shredder-in-chief has unveiled the latest limited-edition iteration of his signature Schecter electric guitar, the Dark Night.

Limited to only 100 guitars, the axe's principle features include a shadowy satin black-finished mahogany body with gloss black pinstripes and a 1.5mm black one-ply binding, gold hardware and a pair of Schecter USA Synyster Gates Signature Humbuckers.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Synner) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Synner) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Synner) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Synner)

The guitar also sports an ultra-thin C three-piece mahogany neck with two carbon fiber reinforcement rods, and a 24-fret ebony fingerboard complete with the model's typical 'Syn' and Deathbat pearloid inlays.

Controls include a singular volume and tone knobs – the latter of which has push-pull functionality – and a three-way selector switch.

Other features include a Floyd Rose 1500 Series nut and bridge, Luminlay SG-30 side dot markers, Grover Med 305G tuners and a 25.5" scale length.

The Synyster Gates Limited-Edition Dark Night is available now for $3,499. Each purchase comes with a certificate of authenticity signed and numbered by Gates himself. For more info, head over to Synn3r.com.